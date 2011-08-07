Crime meeting focuses on what you can do to help fight problem

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal photo by Dan Miller — Middletown resident Lisa Godshall (seated, gesturing) makes a point to David Botero (standing, right) and others during the crime/neighborhood group meeting on Nov. 16.

There’s a lot that Middletown residents can do to help police prevent and fight crime throughout the borough.





Most of it costs nothing or very little, in terms of money. But it does require effort — perhaps a lot of effort — as well as “persistence and accountability,” said David Botero, community relations coordinator for the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.





Botero — described by Middletown Police Chief John Bey as the “guru” of neighborhood crime watch programs — was the invited guest speaker on Nov. 16 for the first of three public meetings being held in Middletown on how residents can develop their own neighborhood groups.

If you missed Botero on Nov. 16, you can catch him during the next community meeting on crime in Middletown that is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Rescue Fire Hall on South Union Street.

Botero also will be at the third meeting, although a date for that session has not been set yet.

The series of community meetings has been set up by borough Councilor Dawn Knull, working with Bey. Knull said residents are concerned about what they see as an increase in crime in the borough, and they want answers regarding what to do about it.





Botero — who thinks of himself as a “professional neighbor” — said there’s no one model for what a neighborhood crime watch group should be.





He works with 22 different neighborhood groups throughout all parts of Harrisburg. Some cover a whole neighborhood, some just part of one small street. They all have different names — many of which don’t include the words “crime” or “watch” — such as Neighborhood Action Group, Capital Area Neighbors and Riverside United Neighbors.





The most successful have regular meetings — although the meetings can be held anywhere, such as in a place of worship, a library, or at a house.





Another thing that the groups have in common is that they were all started by one — or a few — dedicated people, in the same sense that it takes one “crazy person” to get a wave started in the crowd at a big sporting event.





“It takes that one person or group of people to get people involved, and keep it going,” Botero said.





A group starts with one person going around and knocking on doors, Bey said. “Maybe you will only get one person but stay at it and be persistent. Before you know it the word will get out” and the group grows.





Neighborhood Action Group was started by one woman who, working with Botero, got six people from her neighborhood to show up at a meeting at a church. Now the group has regular meetings in a library and usually at least 25 people show up.





Some of the groups perform the same function that the old “Welcome Wagon” used to do. Botero mentioned one group on Zarker Street in Harrisburg where a committee welcomes all new residents with a basket of cookies or fruit, and contact information for how to join the group.





The same group is known to have its meetings in front of a house that may be causing an issue on the street — such as taking up too many parking spaces.





“They send out an email that says we’re meeting in front of Katy’s house. They get their chairs and sit right outside and they invite you to their meetings, because they are going to be talking about you,” Botero said. “Is it right, is it wrong, is it appropriate? I don’t know. Does it work? Yes.”





About 20 borough residents came to the Nov. 16 meeting at Liberty Fire Hall on Adelia Street — maybe not much in a town of close to 9,000 people. They were joined by Mayor James H. Curry III — who live-streamed the meeting for the Internet on his phone — and several Middletown Police Department officers.





“This is a huge group,” Botero said. “We’ve had groups as small as one, and bigger groups like Friends of Midtown” with as many as 90. “The number of people that come to a meeting does not define the success or effectiveness of a meeting, by any means.”







Most of the time when the groups meet they don’t talk about crime, per se, but about “quality of life” issues — a subject that Bey has been talking about a lot lately regarding Middletown.





Quality of life issues are things that, left unattended, can create the opportunity for crime to occur.





“I’m not going to say that we don’t talk about crime because it does come up, but it’s not the shootings and it’s not the rapes,” Botero said. “What it is is my streetlight is out, there’s a pothole, what can we do about getting a cross walk or a stop sign or a speed bump. That’s about 90 percent of it.”





Many of these concerns end up getting funneled to Botero, who as liaison with the groups then forwards the concern to the appropriate person or body within the police department.





The issue can also end up going to the city codes department, if it has to do with blight, because codes can often accomplish more in this regard than police can, Botero said. A neglected blighted property might as well be the same as putting out a big sign that reads “Criminals Welcome Here.”





Some groups in Harrisburg have volunteers who patrol where they live. In other cases, the groups just rely on regular people who are out doing regular things, like dog walkers.





“They are out everyday,” Botero said. “They can tell you that this person in this house is on vacation, this person should be at work, whose car is that, this person’s mail is not being picked up. There’s an abandoned home with squatters over there. This street light is flickering. We haven’t seen this guy for awhile — can you go in and see if he’s dead?”





Or it can be as simple as one Middletown woman at the meeting who a few years ago, concerned about what she was convinced was drug activity near her house at Main and Spring streets, started making a habit of just standing outside at the right time.





“I don’t see it (drug activity) any more because I go out at night. When I see something happening I go out and I look and I make it known that I’m watching. I pretend like I’m taking pictures of something,” the woman said.





Bey cited the woman as just one small example of what a neighborhood group can accomplish.





“She’s already doing it,” he said.





How many neighborhood groups should there be in Middletown? That’s up to the residents, but the town is way too big for just one, Bey said.





“We couldn’t have one big crime watch program that responds effectively to the individual needs of Oak Hill or down in the First Ward or other wards,” the chief said. “It’s going to be incumbent upon you as community members to take back your respective neighborhoods. This is really the essence of community policing — it’s the community policing its own community.”





Resident Lisa Godshall said she used to be part of a neighborhood crime watch group when she lived in West Allentown.





“It was amazing,” she said.





She moved to Middletown about a year and a half ago to be closer to her grandson. She was assaulted after moving to the borough.





“I was shoved into a dumpster. I had a black eye, It was traumatizing. The officers of Middletown were there within minutes. They literally held my hand,” Godshall said.





She and other residents often don’t want to call police because they don’t want to bother them. But Middletown residents and police need to come together to fight crime.





“We need a dialogue between the people and the men and women who wear the badge to say, ‘What can we do to help you?’” Godshall said.





Bey agreed, saying it doesn’t do any good when something happens and people post about it on Facebook and don’t call police.





“We can’t do Facebook investigations,” he said. “If you think you are bothering us, you’re not. This is why we put the uniform on. That’s why you pay us. If you see suspicious people if you see something out of sorts, don’t post it on Facebook. Call and have an officer respond.”